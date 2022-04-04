The first cruise ship set to return to B.C. in two years won’t be arriving on April 7 after all.

According to passengers on board the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, there is an entire floor of sick and quarantined travellers, and their cruise is being cut short.

The Princess was supposed to dock in B.C. on April 7, but it docked in Oregon on April 1. It was going to be the first cruise ship to dock in B.C. since the pandemic started.

Passengers say they were not told why the ship was docking early but many assume it’s due to many contracting COVID.

Guests on board further shared that cruise ship administration is not forthcoming with details about the extent of illness on board.

A passenger says that medical teams in protective gear regularly enter people’s cabins, but due to alleged privacy issues, not much is said.

Caribbean Princess is owned by Princess Cruises which also owns the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that made headlines for being the first of many cruise ships to have a significant outbreak of COVID in March 2020.

Princess Cruises Twitter account does not mention anything about COVID on board.

The cruise company is not testing passengers as they disembark.

MORE TRAVEL

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.