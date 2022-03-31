Boatloads of tourists will once again be disembarking at the Canada Place terminal as cruise ships return later this year.

On April 7 a cruise ship will dock in Vancouver for the first time in two years and according to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, 310 ships are expected to dock during the 2022 season.

Cruise Ships Return to Vancouver

It was February 2020 when the world watched as the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama City due to rising cases of what was then called a “new pneumonia-like illness.”

Shortly after the world went into lockdown because of COVID-19 and the federal government banned cruise ships.

The cruise industry contributes billions of dollars to B.C.’s tourism industry and representatives from Tourism B.C. are happy to see them return.

Conversely, environmental groups are opposed to pollution caused by cruise ships and welcomed the two year hiatus. They say the cruise industry uses B.C. waters as a “toilet bowl.”

Tourism industries are also calling for an end to COVID testing at airports for vaccinated flyers, as well as three Canadian provinces are lifting several restrictions.

Even if you don’t take cruises, you can look forward to many unique vessels returning to Vancouver’s waterfront including the famous Disney ship.

