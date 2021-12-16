Pornhub’s 2021 Report Reveals Canada’s Top Searches Of The Year

Pornhub just released their 2021 Year in Review report, and after another year of the Pandemic, they have found some interesting results.

Canada continues to rank in the top 20 countries by traffic, coming in at number 7. However, this ranking has actually dropped 3 spots from number 4 from the previous year.

Canadian Visitor Stats

The average time spent on the site is 9 minutes and 48 seconds, which is lower than the 9 minute and 55 world average.

The proportion of female visitors has grown in the last year, with 32% female to 68% male.

The devices & technology used to access the site is as follows: by phone at 84% by desktop at 13% by tablet at 3%.

The average age of visitors is as follows: 18-24 year old at 29% 25-34 year old at 27% 35-44 year old at 19% 45-54 year old at 12% 55-64 year old at 7% 65+ year old at 6%.



Top Canadian Searches

One of the top searches in Canada this year was for ‘gloryhole’ which may have been a result of the Canadian Health Agency’s suggestion for safe sex on their website earlier this year. This even prompted the porn website to offer $100,000 to build more glory holes across the province.

On the CDC website they recommend “ways to lower the chances of being exposed to COVID-19 during sex with others” by using “barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

Other top searches in the country are as follows:

You can see the full 2021 insights report here.

