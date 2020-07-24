Porn Site Offers B.C. Health Minister $100,000 For More Glory Holes

Health minister Adrian Dix received an unusual offer from a porn website to help build glory holes around B.C.

The letter follows a release from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). It suggested safe ways to have sex, amid the pandemic.

The report suggested choosing, “sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact… use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

To help, YouPorn vice president Charlie Hugh wrote the letter to Dix, offering a contribution of $100,000 to the cause.

“We applaud the BC Centre for Disease Control’s guide for its recommendation of the use of glory holes during intercourse to limit face-to-face contact during sex, in the name of safety,” Hugh wrote in the letter. “To help provide people with a safe option for engaging in sexual activity, we would like to offer the province of British Columbia a grant of $100K to support the building of glory holes across the province.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry previously gave dating advice, telling people to choose one partner and see how it goes, amid the pandemic.

The BCCDC had also previously told residents that, “you are your safest sex partner.”

