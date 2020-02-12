People With These Jobs Have the Highest Divorce Rates

With Valentine’s Day looming, it’s a time to reflect on love, romance and maybe… divorce? Well according to statistics, some may be thinking about divorce more than others, depending on their career.

A study by Flowingdata looked at exactly that. While the idea that half of marriages break up is untrue, factors such as career, income and age can have an effect on divorce rates.

It turns out jobs like military supervisors, dancers, choreographers and flight attendants have some of the highest divorce rates.

“The researchers are suggesting that it has to do with time apart from your partner, so long stints away, perhaps on the road or on tour, or just long hours or working the opposite hours of your partner,” said relationship expert Jessica O’Reilly to Global News.

Bartenders also had high rates of divorce at 53.7%. Other jobs related to taking risks or involve travelling are high on the list.

By contrast, jobs revolved around assessing risk has one of the lowest rates, funnily enough.

The study also shows those with lower salaries are more likely to divorce than those with money.

But it also points out that “correlation isn’t causation.”

“If someone who is already a physician, quits and takes a job as a bartender or telemarketer, it doesn’t mean their chances of divorce changes,” it explains. “Similarly, those with certain occupations tend to be from similar demographics, which then factors into how the individuals live their lives.”

So, where do you fall in these categories?

