Popular Eatery OEB Breakfast Is Opening a New Location in Langley

Vancouver’s popular brunch and breakfast spot is expanding, and this time it’s bringing its goodness to Langley.

OEB Breakfast has been confirmed to be part of the new line-up of new restaurants opening inside the Courtyard in Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

This Calgary-based chain has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and for good reason.

OEB Breakfast’s first B.C. location debuted in Yaletown, Vancouver. It recently expanded to open a second inside the Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby. Come next summer, Langley will be on the list.

People love its all-day brunch options and the food is always appealing for the eyes and stomach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

Other than their signature benedicts, other popular meals include their waffles, pierogies, breakfast poutines, or scramblettes. The menu features fresh seafood options as well as some brunch cocktails to quench your palette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)



OEB stands for: Outstanding people, Embracing evolution and Bold food integrity. The food certainly seems to be living up to that.

OEB Breakfast will be opening up in Willowbrook some time in summer of 2022. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

