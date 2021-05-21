Cactus Club Is Opening a New Location in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver’s beloved Cactus Club Cafe chain is expanding, this time into a major mall in Coquitlam.

Coquitlam city council approved a development permit back in 2019 for the chain to build a 10,130 sq-ft restaurant at Coquitlam Centre, facing the Barnet Highway.

Once open, this will mark the second Cactus Club location in Coquitlam, joining the original on Schoolhouse Street.

In an email statement to 604 Now, Cactus Club confirmed the new location is officially in the works but there’s currently no official timeline for the grand opening.

Cactus Club was also reportedly set to open another location in Burnaby’s new Amazing Brentwood Mall, joining the likes of Japadog, La Taqueria and OEB Breakfast.

However, those plans have reportedly been scratched. Instead, a different chain will takeover the location originally reserved for Cactus Club with an announcement expected in June.

