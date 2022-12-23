Cactus Club Is Opening a New Location in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver’s beloved Cactus Club Cafe chain is expanding, this time outside a major mall in Coquitlam.

Coquitlam city council approved a development permit back in 2019 for the chain to build a 10,130 sq-ft restaurant at Coquitlam Centre, facing the Barnet Highway.

According to a recent update, the new locations plans to open during the first week of 2023.

Once open, the restaurant will become the second Cactus Club location in Coquitlam, joining the original on Schoolhouse Street.

The new space will seat up to 335 guests across a lounge, dining room, and an all-season covered patio. Overall, it’ll look similar to other locations across Metro Vancouver. However, one unique part of this restaurant will be art, with an exclusive Andy Warhol print titled Committee 2000.

Cactus Club was also reportedly set to open another location in Burnaby’s new Amazing Brentwood Mall, joining the likes of Japadog, La Taqueria and OEB Breakfast.

