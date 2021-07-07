Willowbrook Shopping Centre Expanding Food + Entertainment With New ‘Courtyard’

Willowbrook Shopping Centre has unveiled the design of The Courtyard, a new 27,500 sq-ft of indoor and outdoor space to expand their entertainment area with 10 new food and beverage options.

Construction is set to start this July and be on-going through 2021.

The initial eateries confirmed to open inside The Courtyard include: AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, Trattoria Italian Kitchen and OEB Breakfast Co.

The CourtYard will include a fire pit, a water feature, as well a an elevated walkway. The landscaping and lounge appear spacious and offer opportunity for social gatherings, entertainment and enjoyment overall.

Larissa Jacobson, Vice President, Retail Leasing, QuadReal Property Group, states “We are building for the future of the Langley community and looking forward with a positive lens.”

“We’re excited about the new development; this is the next step in curating Willowbrook’s unique offerings,” she added.

The Courtyard is slated to open sometime in summer 2022.

