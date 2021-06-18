7 Brunch Spots In South Surrey / White Rock Worth The Drive

Brunch is the highlight of any week, whatever day it is. But come the weekend it’s even more special. If you take brunch as seriously as we do, be sure to check out one of these spots in South Surrey and White Rock that are worth waking up for and worth the drive.

Best Brunch in South Surrey and White Rock

Morrison Cafe

Find this hidden gem in the Ocean Park Shopping Centre. Their breakfast menu has everything your heart (and stomach) could possibly desire. Try their three egg omelette, chorizo hash and eggs, salmon eggs benedict, Mexican scramble or keep it simple with a classic stack of pancakes. One of their claims to fame is the Black Watch dish, which includes black pudding, two eggs (any style), bacon, grilled tomato, pan fries and toast.

Location: 12855 16 Avenue, Surrey

Wooden Spoon

Step inside this “rustic chic” eatery specializing in greasy spoon grub. They dish up a pretty mean brunch, along with inventive bistro eats, which include a selection of burgers, pasta and tacos. Some of their brunch favourites include their four different bennies, French toast, beef brisket hash and Booyah breakfast sandwich.

Location: 15171 Russell Avenue, White Rock

Dudes Coffee House

This popular place is all about brunch, organic coffee and donuts. Plus, it suits the dietary needs of meat lovers, vegans and vegetarians. It’s best known for its bennies (housemade porchetta, smoked salmon, bacon, pulled pork) and breaky sandwiches (double decker, sausage & egg, pork belly & egg, veggie sausage & egg). They also have several lunch options, like avocado toast and a veggie poke bowl.

Location: 12823 Crescent Road, Surrey

Yucca Tree Cafe

Dig into classic diner dishes like breakfast specials both large and small and bennies. Their eggs shrimpy-dict is a seafood delight, with fresh shrimp instead of ham and a slice of tomato. Their mighty breakfast offers a decent portion for only $13.50. It includes three large eggs, bacon, shaved ham, loads of pan fries, grated cheddar cheese and two slices of toast.

Location: 1347 Johnston Road, White Rock

Eggcetera Breakfast Cafe

Discover this must-try spot near The Shops at High Street shopping plaza. They have an all-day breakfast menu, which includes fried chicken and waffles, chocolate pancakes, steak and eggs, breakfast brioche, crispy French toast, a California-style omelette and much more. They also have a menu dedicated to bennies (avocado, portobello, back bacon, blackstone and smoked salmon.

Location: 130-2940 King George Blvd, Surrey

Roadhouse Grille

Comfort food at its finest. This place is totally worth the drive. It offers breakfast until 2 p.m. with a variety of delicious dishes. Try their Belgian waffles, Greek frittata omelette, breakfast burrito, santa fe benny, huevos rancheros, corned beef hash or flap jac’s (just to name a few). No matter what option you choose, one thing is for sure, you won’t here leave hungry.

Location: 1781 King George Blvd, Surrey

Holly’s Poultry in Motion

If you haven’t been here, you’re missing out. The breakfast line-up includes a series of omelettes, avocado toast, breakfast burritos, benedicts and sweet treats. Try their waffle sandwich, which is folded with two pieces of bacon and an egg inside. They’re also popular because of their house made bread and muffins.

Location: 15491 Marine Drive, White Rock

