The Best Fish And Chips To Try in White Rock This Summer

Nothing says summer better than fish and chips. But add White Rock to the mix and you’ve got the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon.

The next time you’re craving the classic English dish and a walk along the pier, check out one of these spots with some of best fish and chips in White Rock.

Fish and Chips in White Rock

Coney Island Seafood

For authentic fish and chips, look no further. They master the art of perfecting the crispiness of their fish and chips and it definitely keeps customers coming back for more. They also have deep fried prawns, deep fried scallops and some of the best calamari you’ll find.

Address: 15487 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

Moby Dick Restaurant



This casual eatery serves up amazing fish and chips, featuring fresh wild Alaskan cod and hand-cut potatoes. Their menu also has a variety of other seafood dishes, including shrimp, oysters, calamari and more.

Address: 15479 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

Montgomery’s Cottage Lunch

A quaint family-owned and operated fish and chips restaurant that has become iconic in White Rock. It’s been around since the 1920s so it’s kind of a big deal. Choose from Alaskan gray cod, halibut or wild sockeye salmon.

Address: 15539 Marine Driver, White Rock, BC

Charlie Don’t Surf

Everyone has visited Charlie Don’t Surf at least once. The large waterfront eatery is a must when in White Rock and of course, it serves up incredible fish and chips, as well as burgers, pizzas and standard seafood dishes.

Address: 15011 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

Washington Avenue Grill

Dig into their take on fish and chips while soaking up the views on their scenic patio. Their two piece steelhead is to die for and it’s made with a light tempura batter and served with homemade tartar sauce.

Address: #5 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

