White Rock Beach Waterfront Is Turning Into A Massive Street Patio This Summer

Christina Chandra | May 12, 2021
News
white rock patios
Photo: Joe Mabel / Creative Commons

More visitors will get to enjoy the White Rock beach waterfront this summer as the main street will be transformed into patios.

The City of White Rock has voted in favour of closing one lane of Marine Drive to allow restaurants to extend patio space this season. Only the North lane of Marine Drive will be affected, being closed until September 2021.

This would allow patrons to visit their favourite establishments, and allow businesses to stay open despite restrictions.

RELATED: 24 Patios You Can Still Safely Dine At Outdoors Amid BC’s Restrictions

Details and the exact dates for the new patios still need to be confirmed by the City of White Rock.

Mayor Darryl Walker, acknowledges that, “businesses on Marine Drive, including restaurants, have suffered financially during the pandemic, and are struggling to pay rent and to pay their employees.” So hopefully this is a step taken to help towards the recovery and back to normalcy.


In addition to the local residents, White Rock is a popular spot for many people across the Lower Mainland to visit each summer.

“We want to ensure that when the pandemic is over, our restaurants can welcome back all the visitors who love coming to White Rock,” added Walker.

The pier, which was closed for 3 months, has also opened with social distancing measures in place, and adding patios may allow this loved area to thrive once again.

 

Stay updated on what’s happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section. 

Log in or create an account to save content