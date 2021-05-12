White Rock Beach Waterfront Is Turning Into A Massive Street Patio This Summer

More visitors will get to enjoy the White Rock beach waterfront this summer as the main street will be transformed into patios.

The City of White Rock has voted in favour of closing one lane of Marine Drive to allow restaurants to extend patio space this season. Only the North lane of Marine Drive will be affected, being closed until September 2021.

This would allow patrons to visit their favourite establishments, and allow businesses to stay open despite restrictions.

