Enjoy A Luxurious Stay At This Private BC Oceanfront Suite With A Hot Tub

Soak in the lap of luxury at Cygnet Cove Suites, conveniently located along the scenic waterfront in Ucluelet.

The brand-new guest suites can accommodate up to three people with one bedroom (two beds) and a bathroom.

They each feature several windows (all offering incredible views), luxurious soaker tubs and a hot tub perched on the edge of the ocean.

It’s also just steps away from your very own private beach where you can take advantage of a fire pit for a late-evening bonfire.

The suites are also equipped with WiFi, a TV and a dedicated workspace.

Four-legged friends are allowed to join, for an additional $25.

You Might Also Like:

Cygnet Cove Suites

Where: Find this gem in Ucluelet on Vancouver Island (exact location TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $135 per night, depending on dates selected

For more dreamy escapes in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.