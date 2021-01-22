Enjoy A Luxurious Stay At This Private BC Oceanfront Suite With A Hot Tub

Soak in the lap of luxury at Cygnet Cove Suites, conveniently located along the scenic waterfront in Ucluelet.
The brand-new guest suites can accommodate up to three people with one bedroom (two beds) and a bathroom.
They each feature several windows (all offering incredible views), luxurious soaker tubs and a hot tub perched on the edge of the ocean.
It’s also just steps away from your very own private beach where you can take advantage of a fire pit for a late-evening bonfire.
The suites are also equipped with WiFi, a TV and a dedicated workspace.
Four-legged friends are allowed to join, for an additional $25.
Cygnet Cove Suites
Where: Find this gem in Ucluelet on Vancouver Island (exact location TBA when booking is confirmed)
Cost: Approximately $135 per night, depending on dates selected
