6 Cozy BC Cabins Everyone Is Daydreaming About This Winter

Non-essential travel restrictions may still be in place across the province but that doesn’t mean you can’t daydream about visiting one of these BC cabins nestled in nature.

Cozy Winter BC Cabins

Oceanfront Treehouse, Salt Spring Island

Relive your childhood by falling asleep in a treehouse. But this one is probably unlike any other you’ve stayed in before. This gem on Salt Spring Island can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

The hosts describe it perfectly by calling it “where zen meets west coast.” It offers a private deck and a full kitchenette to cook up a cozy meal at what will feel like your home away from home.

If you’re lucky, you may even spot some wildlife. Find it on Airbnb for about $234 per night.

Studio Cabin, Sorrento

This little slice of heaven can be found in Sorrento, near Shuswap. It can sleep up to four guests with two beds and a bathroom.

The rustic wood cabin is immersed amongst the lush trees in the quiet area of White Lake. It offers a private getaway to unwind and enjoy the soothing sounds of nature. It also comes equipped with a hot tub to allow guests to fully de-stress.

Book this Airbnb out for about $140 per night.

Waterfront Cabin, Squamish

You’ll definitely feel worlds away at this secluded cabin featuring waterfront views. The Squamish cabin can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Relax by the ocean, enjoy the outdoor fire pit and soak up some of the best views the Howe Sound region has to offer.

Find it on Airbnb for approximately $229 per night.

Wildwood Cabins, Bowen Island

Discover the whimsical Wildwood Cabins on the quaint Bowen Island. It has a series of beautiful spaces, including Cabin #2 which can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

It gives off that classic “cabin in the woods” vibe just a short ferry ride away from the city. Enjoy oceanfront views, direct access to trails and a quiet retreat in nature. Four-legged BFF’s are also welcome here to further enhance your stay.

Book it out on Airbnb for approximately $109 per night.

Hideaway Cabin, Juan De Fuca

Escape to this secluded cabin near Jordan River in the Juan De Fuca region. It can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The open-concept cabin offers a more modern alternative with a full loft, large soaker tub, fire pit and 2.5 acres of land all to yourself.

Book a stay on Airbnb for approximately $145 per night.

Designer Treehouse, Chilliwack

Stay in this adorable treehouse cabin for a unique getaway surrounded by nature. It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. Find it in the beautiful area of Ryder Lake in Chilliwack.

It’s referred to as the “birdhouse or a “designer treehouse” for its chic aesthetic. The unique property sits on a private acre of land where guests can soak up all the views right from their patio.

Book it on Airbnb for approximately $210 per night.

