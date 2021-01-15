This Cliffside Airbnb Has Panoramic Ocean Views When You Just Need To Getaway

Be one with nature while also soaking in the lap of luxury at this unique getaway.

While the home ‘On The Cliff‘ isn’t exactly extraordinary, the views from the balcony surely are.

The hosts are offering up a guest suite in this incredible place in the serene Campbell River area that can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

It’s a 12,000-sq-ft suite that comes with a king-size bed and unobstructed ocean views.

You’ll also be able to take in the panoramic views (and some wildlife) from a large patio that comes equipped with a fire pit. The patio is also perfect for storm watching.

It also offers a private entrance, kitchen, TV and WiFi so you can have all the comforts of home away from home.

You Might Also Like:

On The Cliff in Campbell River

Where: Find this Airbnb in Campbell River (exact location TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $125 per night

For more bucket list worthy destinations in our beautiful province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.