7 Playgrounds In New Westminster Worth The Drive

Are you looking to hit up some cool playgrounds in New Westminster? If so, we have a number of ones you and your kids will love.

These parks and play areas range from typical playgrounds worth checking out to ones by the water, with animals and more. We definitely think you’ll want to add these to your playground bucket list.

Take a look at these New Westminster playgrounds and start planning your next play date.

New Westminster Playgrounds To Check Out

Pier Park

This popular area recently got a makeover and it’s better than ever. New West reopened Pier Park Waterfront with a massive new playground. It is bright, appealing and has plenty of play structures, with a beautiful view of the water.

Sapperton Park

What’s not to love about this ‘natural feeling’ park which boasts lots of wooden structures perfect for climbing, sandbox and even a smaller structure for the littler ones. This playground is a climbing loving kid’s dream.

Queens Park

There is so much to do here at this park that is lovingly also called “Rainbow Playground” and it’s very well-known all over the Lower Mainland. Not only is the park and playground exceptionally large, but there is a splash pad as well as its own petting zoo (by donation). Come to play but you may spend a whole day here.

Ryall Park

Loads of fun for all ages at this park located at Queensborough. It has two playgrounds, one older big kids and one for littles ones. There is also a skate park, 2 tennis courts, and splash pad, so you have all sorts of play options here.

Hume Park

While at first glance it looks like a typical playground, there is a lot to do here simply because of the outdoor pool and splash park on a rubber pad. This park is catered to ages 5 to 12 but guarantees a lot of fun and cheer.

Quayside Park

This is a bright and fun park and fairly new (renovated in 2019). It has natural sand and water features, a wooden boat with a large slide, bouncy buoy’s that are a big attraction and tonnes of climbing areas as well. To add to that, there are also ping pong tables.

Moody Park

The design of this playscape is enough to check this playground out. Its circular and provides has a space vibe to it in fact it’s called space2place. There is also a spray park and the playground was created to reflect the community’s desire for innovative play. It makes it really worth checking out.

