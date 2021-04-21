7 Of The Coolest Playgrounds For Kids In The Tri-Cities

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

If you live in the Tri-Cities area, there are a number of amazing playgrounds that your little ones (or inner child) will love.

We are rounding up some of our favourite playgrounds amongst Port Moody, Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam. These playgrounds offer play structures, look bright and cheery, and clearly instagram worthy.

Take a look and add to your Tri-Cities playgrounds to your weekend play list.

RELATED:

Tri-Cities Playgrounds Worth Checking Out

Queenston Park – Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri-Cities Parks (@tricitiesparks)

This colourful playground has so many options for dynamic play. With a naturally occurring hill, a safe and bright rubber flooring, ladders and more, this is a great place to give your kids a lot of activity and fun.

Mundy Park – Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri-Cities Parks (@tricitiesparks)



This is a new playground in the area that caters to kids of all ages. There are jungle gyms, swings, seesaws, and a house with a tunnel, all in a forested setting with shade. There are also many benches and a picnic area to allow for a place to snack and play.

Rochester Park – Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri-Cities Parks (@tricitiesparks)

This park is a favourite amongst locals as it is a uniquely designed infrastructure with something for all ages. The area includes a skate park, trails, climbing wall and even a spray/water park when the weather warms up.

Como Lake Playground – Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Family Guide (@braveandfreeadventures)



This is a beautiful park, especially with the sun shining. Sitting beside the lake it offers a nice view, but it also hosts a little boat and rubber flooring, making it a fun place for little ones to run around. The area loops around the lake and is also stroller-friendly.

Blue Mountain Playground & Park – Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mountain LFL (@bluemountainlfl)

The wading pool and spray park alone make this a great attraction for kids. However there is also a paved bike path, modern playground and picnic area that make it a favourite in summer days (or hot spring ones).

Lions Park – Port Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Family Guide (@braveandfreeadventures)

This playground is one to rival others and should be added to your list of must visit spring places. With a visual display of fun, it also has a zip line, a bike track/skate park and a riverside nature trail. The playground itself has many “zones” for kids of all ages including huge silver tube slide, huge tire, jungle gym and lots of climbing structures.

Rocky Point Park – Port Moody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri-Cities Parks (@tricitiesparks)



This park caters to kids aged 5-12, and includes a spray park as well as structures and swings for all ages. The biggest draw is definitely the exceptionally large water park area in the summer and an outdoor pool. The sought out Rocky Point ice cream resides here as well, making this park even more desirable.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.