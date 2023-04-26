The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is known for its iconic fairgrounds and annual exhibitions, including the PNE Fair and the Summer Night Concerts. However, the PNE is taking things up a notch with its announcement of a new state-of-the-art outdoor Amphitheatre that is set to become a world-class venue for concerts, arts and culture programming, community events, esports events, and more.

The new PNE Amphitheatre will have a maximum capacity of approximately 10,000 and is expected to host over 75 performances per year, including 24 commercial shows, 22 community, arts, and culture shows, 14 corporate shows, and 15 PNE Fair shows during the Summer Night Concerts. The venue is estimated to attract over 340,000 attendees annually, providing a much-needed year-round, flexible-use venue for the city.

New PNE Amphitheatre

What makes this new venue so special is not just its capacity and versatility, but also its design and amenities. The Amphitheatre will have covered seating and best-in-class amenities, including accessible washroom facilities, merchandise sales, food and beverage concessions, digital signage, and seamless Wi-Fi. There will also be hospitality suites, banquet/lounge space, common areas, and fully integrated premium catering options.

The PNE Amphitheatre is not just an exciting development for Vancouver, but also for the province of British Columbia. The venue is an opportunity to showcase BC products, suppliers, expertise, and core industries to a wider audience. Additionally, the spectacular venue design incorporates daylighted streams, native greenery, and stunning natural vistas, making it a true reflection of the beauty of the region.

Another unique aspect of the Amphitheatre is its commitment to sustainability. The venue is being built to Passive Haus, LEED, and Salmon-Safe certification standards, ensuring that it is both energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. The venue’s design features one of the largest free-span timber roof structures in the world, making it an impressive feat of engineering and architecture.

The PNE Amphitheatre will not be just a new venue, but also hopes to serve as a landmark for the city of Vancouver. While the design phase is set to begin in 2023, construction will take place between 2024-2025, with the grand opening scheduled for 2026.

The Amphitheatre promises to provide an unparalleled experience for visitors, whether they are attending a concert, a community event, or a corporate function. With its world-class amenities, sustainable design, and stunning location, it is sure to become a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.