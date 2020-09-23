Nando’s Just Reopened On The North Shore, Here’s The First Look Inside (PHOTOS)

Craving more Peri-peri in your life? You’re in luck. Nando’s has reopened its North Vancouver location.

The South African chicken chain announced the closure of several locations across Canada back in Spring, when it experienced a severe decline in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Vancouver’s Centreview was one of four Metro Vancouver locations that was forced to close its doors.

North Vancouver Reopening

Sonny Mahal, owner of the Nando’s location in Kerrisdale has taken over the North Shore location.

Nando’s reopened on September 23rd in the heart of Central Lonsdale. The restaurant is open daily with 50 percent capacity and new COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe dining experience.

Here’s a look inside the recently renovated space:

For those who prefer takeout, the menu will be available for delivery through Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash. You can also order meals and catering online directly through their website.

Popular menu items to try at the restaurant include their signature flame-grilled chicken and Peri-peri fries or try one of their sandwiches, wraps or salads.

Of course, you’ll also want to save room for dessert.

Take your pick from chocolate cake, cheesecake, Nando’s Kisses and the Naughty Natas—a traditional and delicious Portugese-style tart.

Nando’s Centreview

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 11am-10pm. Sunday 11:30am-10pm

Address: 148 13th Street East, North Vancouver

For more location news and updates, follow Nandos North Vancouver on Facebook and Instagram.

This is branded content brought to you by our advertising partner. To learn more about Nando’s Centreview, please visit their website.