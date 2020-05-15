Nando’s Is Closing 21 Locations Across Canada For Good

Due to a sharp decline in sales amid the pandemic, Nando’s is permanently closing 21 locations across Canada.

The fast food chain made the announcement this week, saying these particular stores “have not been commercially viable for some time.” Their losses have only been made worse due to the pandemic.

There will however, be 27 locations still open in B.C., Ontario and Alberta. To find a location that’s still open, Nando’s is asking customers to use their “find a location near you,” tool.

Storm Crow Tavern is another restaurant closing in Vancouver, due to the pandemic.

