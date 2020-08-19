Health Officials Add More YVR Flights To COVID-19 Exposure List

B.C. health officials have added several more flights to and from Vancouver to its list of COVID-19 exposure.

The BC Centre for Disease Control tweeted, Tuesday, about the new flights that may have had passengers or crew members with COVID-19.

The affected flights are:

Aug. 1 – Vancouver-Montreal, Air Canada flight 304 (rows 36 to 41)

Aug. 3 – Vancouver-Amsterdam, KLM flight 682 (rows 38 to 44)

Aug. 3 – San Francisco-Vancouver, Air Canada flight 561 (rows 18 to 24)

Aug. 5 – Vancouver-Winnipeg, Air Canada flight 296 (rows 14 to 20)

Aug. 6 – Vancouver-Toronto, Flair flight 8101 (rows 19 to 25)

Aug. 7 – Vancouver-Toronto, Air Canada flight 128 (rows 35 to 41)

Aug. 8 – Vancouver-Toronto, Air Canada flight 128 (rows 18 to 23)

Aug. 8 – Manila-Vancouver, Philippine Air flight 116 (rows 56 to 62)

Aug. 9 – Vancouver-Winnipeg, Air Canada flight 8328 (rows 21 to 27)

Aug. 10 –Vancouver-Toronto, WestJet flight 720 (rows 24 to 30)

BCCDC reminds passengers who were on those flights to monitor for symptoms for the next two weeks and to get tested if any symptoms are present.

Passengers who flew into Canada on international flights must self isolate for two weeks.

So far, dozens of flights in and out of YVR Airport have been listed as having COVID-19 exposure. You can find the list on the BCCDC exposure page.

