Health Officials Add More YVR Flights To COVID-19 Exposure List

B.C. health officials have added international and domestic flights to a growing list of those with possible COVID-19 exposures.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) made the latest announcement Monday, which included three international and 10 domestic flights.

The affected domestic flights include:

WestJet flight WS171 from Edmonton-Vancouver on Aug. 9 (rows 23 to 29)

WestJet flight WS123 from Vancouver-Calgary on Aug. 8 (rows 25 to 30)

Flair flight 8101 from Vancouver-Calgary on Aug. 3 (rows 20 to 26)

Swoop flight 202 from Abbotsford-Edmonton on Aug. 2 (rows not reported)

WestJet flight WS141 from Edmonton on Aug. 10 (rows 17 to 23)

Air Canada flight AC243 from Edmonton on Aug. 9 (rows two to four, and 12 to 15)

WestJet flight WS171 from Edmonton on Aug. 9 (rows 23 to 29)

Air Canada flight AC116 Vancouver-Toronto on Aug. 11 (rows 39 to 45)

WestJet flight WS720 Vancouver-Toronto on Aug. 11 (rows four to 11)

Air Canada flight AC116 Vancouver-Toronto on Aug. 10 (rows seven to 13)

International flights on the list include:

Air India flight AI143 Delhi-Vancouver on Aug. 9 (rows unknown)

AeroMexico flight AM696 Mexico City-Vancouver on Aug. 7 (rows 14 to 20)

Lufthansa flight LH492 from Frankfurt-Vancouver on Aug. 5 (rows 19 to 25)

Any passengers who were on these flights is advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Anyone who arrived in Canada from international flights must self-isolate.

