Several Vancouver Businesses Are Self-Reporting For COVID-19 Exposure

Although you may not see it on the Vancouver Coastal Health website, several Vancouver businesses are self-identifying for possible COVID-19 exposure.
Apparently not all exposure incidents are required to be reported publicly, but some businesses are doing it anyway.
Places that have self-reported include:
- TurF in Kitsilano (August 4-6, August 9-12th)
- Shamrock Bar and Grill on Denman Street (August 11th from 11 pm-1:30 am)
- Bayside Lounge on Davie Street (August 14th)
- The Park Pub on Davie Street (August 14th)
- The Score on Davie Street (August 10th from 10:30 pm to 1:30 am)
B.C. has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases lately with up to 85 being reported daily.
