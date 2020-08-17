Several Vancouver Businesses Are Self-Reporting For COVID-19 Exposure

Although you may not see it on the Vancouver Coastal Health website, several Vancouver businesses are self-identifying for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Apparently not all exposure incidents are required to be reported publicly, but some businesses are doing it anyway.

Places that have self-reported include:

TurF in Kitsilano (August 4-6, August 9-12th)

Shamrock Bar and Grill on Denman Street ( August 11th from 11 pm-1:30 am)

Bayside Lounge on Davie Street (August 14th)

The Park Pub on Davie Street (August 14th)

The Score on Davie Street (August 10th from 10:30 pm to 1:30 am )

B.C. has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases lately with up to 85 being reported daily.

