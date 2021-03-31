This Vancouver Shop Serves Oreo Cheesecake Gelato Stuffed With Mini Eggs

If Mini Eggs are your love language you’re going to want to pick up this sweet new treat now being served at Dolce Amore.
The Vancouver shop is whipping up a gelato flavour that combines all the best offerings in one epic cone (or pint).
Feast your eyes on the Mini Egg Oreo Cheesecake Gelato that is coloured by using dragon fruit to add a fruity kick. Keep in mind they use whole mini eggs, so you’re getting the real deal.
View this post on Instagram
But because it’s such a drool-worthy flavour, it often sells out super quick so make sure to get there early to try this delectable dessert.
You can get a whole pint of this must-try Easter flavour for $13.
Other delicious gelato flavours include: Strawberry Milkshake, Salted Caramel, Vegan Pistachio, Birthday Cake, Bloodied Orange, Cherry Mania and GTL: Gangsta Toffee Life.
Due to recent indoor dining restrictions, Dolce Amore currently doesn’t offer indoor dining but all products are still available to enjoy on their outdoor bench.
You Might Also Like:
- This Vancouver Dessert Shop Serves Cake On Top Of Its Drinks
- This New Shop May Be The First In Vancouver To Serve Authentic Mochi Donuts
Dolce Amore
When: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: 1588 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
For more eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.