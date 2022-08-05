Every Sunflower Festival You Can Walk Through Near Vancouver This Summer

Take a scenic stroll through one of Metro Vancouver’s picturesque sunflower fields this summer.
Richmond, Abbotsford and Chilliwack all host annual sunflower festivals where you can frolic through fields upon fields of the beautiful flowers.
RELATED: 5 Free Waterfront Festivals & Summer Night Markets Across Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver Sunflower Festivals
Richmond Sunflower Festival
At the Richmond Sunflower Festival, you’ll find 90 different varieties of sunflowers, dahlias, gladiolas and wildflowers across an impressive 20 acres of land.
Guests can wander amongst the sunflowers, take pictures with the flower wagon and enjoy some sips and bites from food truck vendors in the area.
When: Opens August 6, 2022
Where: Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond
Chilliwack Sunflower Festival
Check out all the beauty of the blooms at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival. The fields cover over five acres of land, showcasing 42 different varieties of sunflowers.
With plenty of giant flowers and endless photo opportunities, it’s no wonder people keep coming back to this spot each and every year.
When: Opens August 10, 2022
Where: 41310 Royalwood Dr, Chilliwack
Lakeland Flowers Sunflower Festival
View this post on Instagram
Discover the must-visit sunflower festival being held at Lakeland Flowers this summer. It’s Abbotsford’s newest flower farm and it includes a U-Pick field.
Walk through fields of beautiful sunflowers up until Labour Day. The farm will also have U-Pick fields of lavender, tulips and peonies throughout the rest of the year.
When: Now until Labour Day weekend
Where: 39171 No 4 Rd, Abbotsford
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.