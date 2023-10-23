Where You Can and Can’t Light Halloween Fireworks in Metro Vancouver

Fireworks have long been a cherished and vibrant part of Halloween celebrations, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the holiday.
While some cities in the Metro Vancouver region have implemented bans on fireworks, there are still some that allows you to continue this tradition.
So if you’re longing for a light show this Halloween, be sure to check your locations bylaws and be safe. Note that fireworks can only be set off on October 31.
Metro Vancouver Cities where Fireworks are permitted
- District of North Vancouver: You can set off fireworks on your private property between 6 and 10 p.m. on the October 31st, with a $5 permit. This permit is available to those who are 19 years of age or older. (more info here)
- Burnaby: You can set off fireworks on private property on October 31st, with a permit. The cost of permits are $103 and the application can be submitted online. The minimum age for permit purchase is 18+. (more info here: Low-Hazard Firework Permit)
- New Westminster: Low-hazard fireworks can be set off on private property from 4 p.m. to midnight. Fireworks on public property require written permission from the Fire Chief. The minimum age for purchasing fireworks is 18+.
- Port Coquitlam: You can set off fireworks on private property until 11 p.m. on October 31st, with a $50 permit. The permit purchase requires a minimum age of 18+. (more info here)
- Port Moody: You can set off fireworks to be set off on private property on October 31st for those who have registered their use. (more info here)
Metro Vancouver Cities where Fireworks are NOT permitted
- Vancouver
- District of West Vancouver (Effective Oct 16, 2023)
- North Vancouver
- Richmond
- Surrey
- Langley
- Delta
- Coquitlam
While you’re having a blast this Halloween season, remember to be cautious, responsible, and considerate of those around you.
Follow the rules and safety guidelines, ensuring that the experience is enjoyable for all. So, as you light up the night and create mesmerizing memories, keep in mind that with a touch of care.
Have fun, and stay safe!
