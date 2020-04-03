Mandy Moore Is Performing A Free Virtual Concert Live This Weekend

Although singer Mandy Moore had to cancel her North American tour this summer, she’ll be reaching fans virtually this weekend.

The pop singer is performing a live virtual concert from her living room this Sunday, April 5th.

RELATED: 8 Ridiculously Cute Animals Being A Tourist In Their Own Aquarium (VIDEOS)

Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith will be performing with her. Goldsmith is best known as the lead singer of the band, Dawes.

Moore and Goldsmith have been holding weekly virtual concerts, where they play a few tunes and answer questions from Instagram followers.

While it took place on Fridays before, Moore will play live this Sunday at 5 PST.

What song would you like Moore to play? This weekend, you can also check out Cirque du Soleil performances online.

For more things to do inside, head to our Events section.