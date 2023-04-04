Who wants to dine like they did in the 1950’s, looked pretty good in the movies right?

You can now seemingly travel back in time by visiting this 50’s inspired drive-in diner in Burnaby and enjoy classic diner eats.

Voted one of the best burgers in the city, Lost In The 50’s Drive-In has all the classic diner favourites, including: hamburgers, fish & chips, pulled pork, beef dip, hot dogs, milkshakes, floats, lemonade and much more.

Some of their most popular burger options include their Texas BBQ, Hawaiian Luau, Greek Donair and Alberta Classic.

For ice cream floats: combine any pop with vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, raspberry cheesecake, mango, banana fudge, licorice tiger or mocha almond ice cream.

50’s Burgers makes all their buns in-house and everything is cooked fresh to order.

Lost In The 50’s Drive-In Diner in Burnaby

When: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: 7741 Edmonds Street

