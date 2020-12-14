This Vancouver Florist Has DIY Wreath Kits For The Ultimate Date Night In

‘Tis the season for holiday-inspired date nights in the comfort of your own home.

Leis de Buds has a DIY wreath kit for you to create a beautiful masterpiece with your significant other (or anyone else in your bubble).

The Kitsilano flower shop is selling the kit for $130 and it includes everything you could possibly need to “get your wreath-on” this holiday season.

You Might Also Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leis de Buds (@leisdebuds)

Leis de Buds DIY Holiday Wreath Kit

Thick wreath base (16″ included or choose an 18″ for an additional $20)

Extra large mix of fresh Christmas greenery, berries and pine cones

Spool of floral wire

Beautiful wooden snips for thicker greenery and future florals

Handmade bow (choose your fave colour + $10 for the ornate ribbon)

Link to their private, online tutorial with tips and tricks on how to make your wreath

You can also get it delivered right to your front door. To place an order, check out their website.

For more things to do this holiday season, check out our News section.