This Richmond Waterfront Village Has Transformed Into a Winter Wonderland

For the entire month of December, the Richmond waterfront, at Steveston village, is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland, full of activities and beautiful displays.

If you aren’t ready or able to travel to Richmond, due to regional restrictions, there are even virtual events to enjoy, including Songs in the Snow, and a pick-up Crafts Kit and Hot Drinks package from the Steveston Museum.

If you are unsure if this is anything special, here are a few reasons to check out this charming Richmond waterfront village in person.

Lights and Picture Opportunities

All through the village, there are some light amazing displays, which make for beautiful holiday pictures, of course, including:

The Britannia Shipyards Historic Site

The Steveston Museum

Gulf of Cannery’s Festival of Trees

A Light Up the Village Tour

Window Displays That Are Movie-Set Worthy

Close to 40 businesses are competing to “wow” visitors and earn the title of “Best Holiday Window Display.” You will see a fairy tale come to life with the work put into these displays (which is probably why the show Once Upon A Time was filmed there).

Follow the interactive map and vote for your favourite!

Visit Santa’s Post Office

While Santa can’t make visits this year, you can write a letter and take it directly to the Steveston post office (before December 10th) and ensure it reaches Santa directly.

The historic vibe and ambiance in Steveston makes this much more special than just dropping letters in a local mailbox.

