This 28,000 Sq-Ft Christmas Store In Surrey Is The Largest In B.C.

‘Tis the season for all things merry and that includes The Christmas Store at Potters in South Surrey.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store is the largest of its kind in Western Canada.

It’s officially open now up until Dec. 24th and it has everything you could possibly need to get into the holiday spirit.

The entire Potters Nursery garden is transformed into a winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

That includes a wide variety of festive decorations and unique gift options for everyone on your ‘nice’ list.

They have everything from toys and jigsaw puzzles to Coca Cola collectibles and rare food products.

While you’re there, pick up hot chocolate from Montreal’s Gourmet Village, unique ice cream sauces (like banana bread) and a Dr. Henry Whisky BBQ Sauce to honour B.C.’s top doctor.

The team at Potters spends the entire year searching for the best possible items that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Canada. But there’s more to do than just shop.

The store offers an array of intricate displays to marvel at including: the Enchanted Fairy Garden and a 3,000 square-foot Dark Room, where you’ll find more than 75 different Christmas-themed canvas paintings and more than 60 different water lanterns.

Brand new this year is their Bee Tree, which is an upside down tree featuring a giant honeycomb and bee-themed ornaments.

Back by popular demand—the Ice Cream Tree will return featuring all ice cream themed decorations.

WhoVille will also return, which is an entire section of the store dedicated to all things Grinch.

The store is also implementing several COVID-19 safety measures, including requesting guests wear masks, operating at reduced capacity and conducting temperature checks.

The Christmas Store at Potters

When: Open daily through until Dec. 24th, 2020

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

For more things to do and see in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.