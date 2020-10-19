Lumiere Is Set To Brighten Spirits (& The City) This November

Lumiere is once again set to return to Vancouver’s West End to brighten spirits and the neighbourhood with a series of magical light installations.

The annual display of light and art is back this coming November. Now in its seventh year, Lumiere Vancouver will showcase seven amazing interactive pieces.

Spectators can check them out at two iconic spots in the city—English Bay and Jim Deva Plaza.

According to event organizers—local favourite “Davie,” an illuminated 24-foot-tall grizzly bear will be returning to the foot of Denman Street.

Davie will be joining Luna, Stanley and Eugenia—a collection of light sculptures at English Bay that draw inspiration from nature and pay homage to BC’s incredible wildlife.

All-new light installation Prismatica by RAW Design will also join the returning favourites this year.

The unique piece of art features several vibrant prisms that visitors can walk through and observe the city life in every colour of the spectrum.

“Lumiere is again pleased to be able to bring stunning light and art to the West End,” said Stephen Regan, Executive Director of the West End BIA, in a news release.

“The lighting displays are beloved by locals and visitors alike and we hope Lumiere will add a bit of glow to the dark winter season as the year draws to a close.”

Special Lumiere activities will also link the West End commercial streets throughout the month of November—to create a fun and festive atmosphere for people to enjoy while staying in their social bubbles.

The installations will be up Nov. 5th to the 30th and they are best to view after sunset. The event has been extended this year—to give people a chance to enjoy the artwork without drawing large crowds.

Some of the pieces will remain in place for the entire winter season so visitors can enjoy them nightly. For more information, check out their website.

