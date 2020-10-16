This Canyon Trail In BC Offers Breathtaking Views 3,000 Feet In The Air

For some of the best views in the province, add Myra Canyon Trestles Trail to your BC bucket list.

The hidden gem is located over 3,000 feet in the air and can be found in Kelowna. And it boasts the most scenic portion of the now abandoned Kettle Valley Railway.

The trail features 18 wooden trestle bridges, all overlooking the breathtaking mountainous terrain and lush trees.

The must-visit destination is even more magical during the fall months, as the leaves start changing colours.

The trail was originally built by hand in the early 1900s with the several bridges and two tunnels—in an effort to traverse the steep-walled canyon.

But a train hasn’t passed through here in nearly 50 years.

Several hikers, bikers and nature lovers flock to this area though, to enjoy a birds-eye view of the region and explore the trail that spans 12 kilometres (one-way).

The drive from downtown Kelowna to Myra Canyon is scenic all in itself—as you pass by a number of beautiful farms, vineyards and orchards.

Myra Canyon Trestles Trail

Where: It’s about a 20-minute drive from downtown Kelowna

