VanDusen Festival Of Lights Set To Return Next Month

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year. And one of the city’s most festive displays is set to return next month.

The Festival Of Lights is returning to VanDusen Botanical Garden for the 2020-21 season in a whole new way—given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spectators can take in the dazzling display with more than a million twinkling Christmas lights and decorations to enjoy across the 10 acre property.

Explore the winter wonderland with a series of themed areas, unique light features and holiday music.

The popular attraction is following COVID-19 safety protocols to keep guests safe, which include: a new one-way path to allow for attendees to properly physically distance themselves from others. Visitors can spend a maximum of 45 minutes enjoying the lights.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance to limit contact between visitors and staff. There will also be a limited quantity of tickets available each night and for designated entry times only.

In order to reduce contact with high-touch surfaces, a few of the event’s annual features will not be available this year. They include: photos with Santa, live entertainment, the carousel and the dancing lights. Masks are optional but encouraged.

The event kicks off on Nov. 27th and goes until Jan. 3rd (closed Christmas Day).

VanDusen Festival Of Lights 2020/2021



When: Nov. 27th to Jan. 3rd

Where: 5251 Oak St at West 37th Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Adults (19-64 years) $14, Seniors (65 years and up) and youth (13-18 years) $10, Child (4-12 years) $8, Children (3 years and under) Free

