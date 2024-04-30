This Alpaca Farm In Langley Will Make You Smile Till Your Face Hurts

While there are a litany of adorable animals in the world, few rival the alpaca for cuteness.

Indeed, these impossibly soft creatures look perpetually cheerful, and they also enjoy a good cuddle. If you’re lucky, they may even spare you a coy kiss!

Residents and visitors of Metro Vancouver can enjoy the company of these cute creatures by visiting the Kensington Prairie Farm in Langley, British Columbia. The alpaca farm is home to a large herd of inquisitive creatures that are sure to steal hearts.

The farm is open to the public from Friday through Saturday. Guests will be able to visit the farm, and see the alpacas and other animals on site. Note however that if you want to get up close and personal with the alpacas, you will need to book a tour in advance as there are limited spots available.

Tours: A guided informational tour – $20

Walks: Your chance to lead an alpaca – $90 for 2

Meet & Greet: An up close visit with alpacas – $200 for 5 guests

Yoga with alpacas (only offered occasionally) – $28

Their Boutique

The fun farm not only allows visitors the chance to meet the alpacas, but also allows them to shop from an exciting range of alpaca products. They offer an array of clothing, from hats to scarves, shoes to sweaters, and everything else to keep you cozy.

Indeed, the alpaca wool is exceptionally soft; the highly sought-after material sells for big bucks across the globe. They also sell wines, wall hangings, keychains, figurines, carpets and much more.

Alpaca Farm Brings Joy To The Lower Mainland

Fans of the amicable animals have taken to Instagram to convey their love of the happy herbivores, and the images are painfully dear.

You can check out their website here to get your full dose of alpaca goodness.

Kensington Prairie Farm

Location: Red Barn, 1736 – 248th Street, Langley, BC

Tickets: General admission $7.50. Children under 5 are free

Hours: