Forget the cake—celebrate Valentine’s Day with a giant macaron instead. The legendary Paris brand Laduree is offering this special treat at their Robson Street location.

Dig into this gourmet heart-shaped macaron with your loved one (or BFF).

The super-sized macaron is every bit delicious as it looks with notes of pineapple, mango and passion fruit compote. It also features a cocoa bean-infused Chantilly cream.

It’s the perfect portion for two people with a sweet tooth and costs $20.

In order to ensure you get one, place an order 48 hours in advance. They offer in-store pick up and local delivery.

If you’d like just one portion of this exclusive macaron, you can get the individual size for $10.50.

Other gift options for Valentine’s Day include limited-edition boxes of super sweet macarons for $35 (eight macarons) and $53 (12 macarons).

If you haven’t yet been to Laduree—now is your chance. Their macarons are to die for, with the perfect pastry to cream ratio.

Giant macaron at Laduree

Where: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 each

