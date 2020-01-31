This Metro Vancouver Grocery Store Is Now Selling Giant White Rabbit Cakes

Craving White Rabbit Creamy Candy but in cake form? One Burnaby grocery store is selling just that.

Head over to Sungiven Foods to snag up these special treats. They may look like jumbo versions of the White Rabbit candy, but they’re filled with cake instead.

The milky flavour candy was made popular in Shanghai. Desserts featuring the popular candy have been popping up all over Metro Vancouver over the last year—including its very own bubble tea flavour.

So if you can’t get enough White Rabbit in your life—make sure to give the cake a try.

White Rabbit Cake at Sungiven Foods

Where: #209-5589 Byrne Road, Burnaby

