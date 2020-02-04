This Eatery Is Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Fried Chicken Bouquets & Ube Cake

One Metro Vancouver eatery is offering a winning combination for Valentine’s Day that includes fried chicken bouquets followed by ube cake.

Head over to Win Win Chick N to snag up this delicious duo you never even knew you needed. The joint is all about authentic Filipino fried chicken and they do it well.

You can pre-order the special menu items online or over the phone up until Feb. 14th. You can pick it up at their Richmond location or their newly opened Vancouver location.

The promotion includes 12 pieces of their signature fried chicken and a decadent ube flavoured heart cake. They have limited quantities, so act fast!

Fried Chicken Bouquets at Win Win Chick N

When: Available for pre-order up until Feb. 14, 2020

Where: 12160 First Avenue, Richmond or 8197 Main Street, Vancouver

