This Easy Hike Is One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Maple Ridge

If you like hiking and soaking up the great outdoors—congrats, you live in the right place.

Kanaka Creek Falls is a lesser-known trail that you have to check out the next time you’re looking for an adventure.

Kanaka Creek Cliff Falls

This beautiful hike in Maple Ridge is one of the city’s best kept secrets. It offers lush greenery and lots of stunning photo opportunities.

It’s an easy hike with minimal elevation gain. The 4-km route takes about two hours to complete round trip.

Wander into the forest to find a scenic wooden bridge, picnic areas and unsurpassed views of Cliff Falls.

Take in the sights and sounds of the rushing rapids below as you follow along Canyon Trail, which meanders through the woods over the serene Kanaka Creek.

You will eventually come across the Bell-Irving Hatchery, which has salmon on-site all seasons of the year.

It’s a stunning and underrated hike that you must add to your bucket list ASAP.

Where: 1450 256 St, Maple Ridge