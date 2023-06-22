Jericho Beach Is One Of The Best Spots To Visit In Vancouver This Summer

It’s no secret that Vancouver’s beaches are the place to be during the dog days of summer. And Jericho Beach in particular is one of the most loved spots in the city for locals and tourists alike.

It’s easy to see why. The seaside locale features unsurpassed views of the North Shore and the iconic downtown skyline without all the noises of the city.

Jericho offers an escape from the city while still being in the heart of the city. Plus, it has a plethora of fun things to do to soak up all that summer sun.

Discover this gem on the north side of Jericho Park, which is situated at the west end of Point Grey. It’s right in between Kitsilano and Locarno beaches.

The east side is typically where the swimmers go for a dip, while the west side is catered to boaters and windsurfers.

Amenities

It has plenty of amenities on-site, including the following:

Food concession (open dawn to dusk in the summer)

Public washrooms and change rooms

Playing fields

Tennis courts

Soccer fields

Picnic tables

Beach volleyball

Swimming raft

Lifeguards (Victoria Day to Labour Day, late May to early September)

Jericho Sailing Centre

Jericho Beach Kayak Centre

Windsure Adventure Watersports

The concession stand is run by the Vancouver Park Board and offers typical beach fare like burgers, fish and chips, and ice cream. There are a few picnic sites nearby to enjoy the food or where you can bring your own. The picnic areas have space for a BBQ — making it the ultimate place to host a birthday party or other events with family and friends.

Water Activities

The Jericho Sailing Centre, Jericho Beach Kayak Centre, and Windsure Adventure Watersports are a few of the biggest draws to Jericho — as they have a water activity for everyone.

They’re best known for renting out sailboats, kayaks, paddleboards, windsurf boards and skim boards — but they have a lot more than that on tap. Beginners can also get lessons and tours.

For a unique experience on the water after dark, look no further than the magical full moon kayak tour being offered at Jericho Beach Kayak Centre on select nights this summer.

The 2.5 hour guided tour takes guests on a relaxing paddle through the calming waters under the moonlight. There are no pre-requisites for taking part in the tour. So this is a great chance to experience sea kayaking for the first time.

Jericho is also one of the best swimming spots in the city, as the sea floor is made up of soft sand and small pebbles. There are lifeguards on duty throughout the summer months, so you can rest assured everyone stays safe while getting a much-needed dip before laying out for the day.

Folk Music Fest

It’s home to the city’s popular Folk Music Festival as well, which takes place in July each year. This year’s festival is taking place July 14 to 16, with an impressive main stage line-up. See the likes of Amythyst Kiah, Calexico, Toubab Krewe, William Prince and Las Cafeteras (just to name a few).

Jericho Beach

Address: 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver