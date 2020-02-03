The heavy rain in January this year was one of the wettest months in Vancouver history, breaking decades-old records.

Last month only saw one day without rain or snow and got more than 250 mm of precipitation.

RELATED: Soak Up The Views From A Private Hot Tub At This Waterfront Suite For $99

YVR airport’s weather monitoring station collects and shares data from 1937 to today. It showed that 15 January’s over the decades saw more than 200 mm of rain.

The highest amount of rainfall was in 2006 at 283.6 mm, while 1992’s January had 281.8 mm of rainfall. 1958 had 260.6 mm, while last month saw 256.6 mm, placing just below those previous years.

January 31st had 34.8mm of rain alone, marking it the wettest January 31 since 1907.

#Vancouver's total precipitation this January was 256.6mm, above the normal range of 112.5➞249.4mm. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/8okC5J2EGa — Vancouver Weather Records (@YVR__Weather) February 2, 2020

While January had 34.6 mm of snow over four days. The only day without any rain or snow was January 9, 2020.

And the last few days of January ended with a rainfall warning in Vancouver and even resulted in floods in some B.C. areas.

Here’s hoping Vancouver will see a drier February.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.