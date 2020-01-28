Soak Up The Views From A Private Hot Tub At This Waterfront Suite For $99

Take off to Victoria to soak up incredible waterfront views, right from a private hot tub.

This Airbnb studio suite can sleep up to three guests and has a private deck, fenced garden, floating dock and a relaxing soaker tub with a view of the inlet.

The suite is dog-friendly and super close to downtown Victoria but still has a secluded feel to it.

You Might Also Like:

But we think the owners (with an obviously awesome sense of humour) describe it best by saying: “Once you pull in from the busy city road and walk down the garden path, it’s like you have arrived at your family’s cottage on the lake. Except without the family drama.”

It’s also a haven for watching wildlife, with bald eagles and otters to accompany those breathtaking water views.

If you’re into water sports, you can park your kayak, paddle board and whatever else right at their dock for easy access.

If this is your kind of place, you may want to check out this rustic cabin on Bowen Island that we found, as well as this adorable treehouse suite in Peachland.

Waterfront Airbnb in Victoria

Where: Just outside downtown Victoria, exact location TBA after booking

Cost: $99 per night

For more great local and international travel deals, check out our Deals section!