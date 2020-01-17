Escape To This Rustic Bowen Island Cabin Near The Water For Only $66 A Night

This cozy Bowen Island cabin is the perfect escape from the hustle & bustle of the city for a tranquil night away, without having to journey too far!

Nestled on the beautiful Bowen Island, only a 30-minute ferry ride from Vancouver, you’ll be there in no time but feel like you’ve arrived in another world. Plus, the cabin is just a short walk from the ferry terminal so no need to worry about car rental, if you don’t own your own, as it’s easily accessible from public transit.

It sleeps two people with one bedroom and a bathroom that is shared with the main house. There’s also a private entrance that opens on to a garden for you to enjoy.

The best bit? It also includes a delicious breakfast of freshly baked vegan, organic, gluten-free scones and coffee/tea too of course.

The Bowen Island cabin is just a short walk from the beach and all the cute shops and restaurants the island has to offer!

Wondering about what else to do on Bowen Island? Check out the Mount Gardner trail.

Bowen Island Cabin

Where: Bowen Island

Cost: $66 per night

