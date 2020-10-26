A Full Blue Moon Will Rise Over Metro Vancouver Skies This Halloween

Sky watchers can take in the incredible wonder of the Hunter’s Blue Moon, which will be making a rare appearance this Halloween.

The full blue moon will be visible over North American skies on Oct. 31st. The lunar event is even more special considering it means there are two full moons in October—the Harvest Moon at the beginning of the month and the Hunter’s Moon at the end.

Typically, there is only one full moon per month. And the second full moon in a month is even more magical—because it’s a blue moon.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the timing of the full blue moon rising on Halloween night is also extremely rare.

“Despite all the creative Halloween full moon pictures, a full moon occurring on Halloween is not a common occurrence and only happens every 18 to 19 years,” the website reads.

The Hunter’s Blue Moon also rises right before the end of Daylight Saving Time.

It’s at the perfect timing—with Halloween landing on a Saturday this year and people getting an extra hour of sleep on Sunday, as we turn back the clocks.

When: Visible across North American skies on Saturday, Oct. 31st, 2020

