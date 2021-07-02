6 Romantic Honeymoon Destination Ideas In British Columbia

Celebrate marital bliss in your own backyard. There are plenty of places across the province where you can enjoy your honeymoon, while staying close to home.

After all, weddings are expensive. So, skipping out on international airfare will save you some serious money. Keep these beautiful spots in mind when thinking of potential honeymoon destinations in BC.

Honeymoon Destinations in BC

Emerald Lake Lodge, Field

This one doesn’t need much of an introduction, if you’ve been here, you know just how magical it is. It’s an idyllic getaway all seasons of the year with a plethora of outdoor activities to take part in nearby.

Emerald Lake is the largest of more than 60 lakes and ponds that make up the serene Yoho National Park in Field. You’ll be swept away by the beauty of emerald-green waters surrounding the lodge, with the Rockies as the ultimate backdrop.

Location: 1 Emerald Lake Road, Field

Pacific Sands Beach Resort, Tofino

Nothing says romance like a bubble bath in a heart-shaped tub while watching the waves crash on the shore along the rugged coastline of Vancouver Island. This breathtaking resort allows guests to live in the lap of luxury, surrounded by Cox Bay.

The beachfront property features oceanside suites, lighthouse suites and full-on beach houses that you may never want to check out of. But when you do decide to venture outside your suite, there’s lots of adventures waiting for you. Tofino is home to the best surfing the province has to offer. It also offers several wildlife viewing tours any time of the year.

Location: 1421 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino

Fairmont Empress, Victoria

Take off to Victoria to enjoy a luxurious stay at the iconic Fairmont Empress in the heart of the downtown core. With its prime location and sweeping views of the harbour, it’s a great place to make some memories with your special someone.

It’s one of the oldest hotels in Victoria and a national historic site that dates all the way back to 1908. It blends together the themes of classic and contemporary seamlessly. Enjoy afternoon high tea on-site, go for a stroll through their lush gardens or venture just steps away from the hotel to go on a whale watching expedition.

Location: 721 Government Street, Victoria

Sparkling Hill Resort, Vernon

The Okanagan is one of the best spots to honeymoon in the province, given its vast vineyards and lavish accommodations. And the enchanting Sparkling Hill Resort is one of best in the area. It features an infinity pool where you can go for a dip while soaking up spectacular panoramic views of Okanagan Lake.

While the pool itself is reason enough to visit, the resort has a lot more to offer. It has incredible cuisine, a luxurious spa and it’s mere minutes away from a wide selection of wineries.

Location: 888 Sparkling Place, Vernon

Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville

Treat yourselves to awe-inspiring views at this beautiful resort that is sitting on 22 acres of tranquil forest. It’s also home to two award-winning restaurants and one of the best spas in BC.

The Grotto Spa has been voted the top spa in the province numerous times and it’s easy to see why. It features a warm pool designed to look like a natural stone grotto, with lots of natural minerals that help detoxify the body and calm your mind. There’s even underwater music, a two-storey waterfall and a cool-splash cascade.

Location: 1155 Resort Drive, Parksville

Nimmo Bay Resort, Great Bear Rainforest

Connect with one another while connecting with nature at this getaway like none other. This magical place proves why the west coast truly is the best coast. The family-owned wilderness resort is nestled in the lush Great Bear Rainforest.

It offers a remote escape completely immersed in nature where you can indulge in several culinary and wellness experiences. It’s also a hub for wildlife, where you could see humpback whales, orcas and yes, even bears.

Location: 100 Little Nimmo Bay, Mackenzie Sound, Mount Waddington

For more honeymoon destinations in BC + bucket ideas, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.