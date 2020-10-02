Fall For Fall At This Breathtaking Beachfront Resort In Tofino

If 2020 has taught us anything—it’s that sometimes you just have to slow down to truly appreciate your surroundings and those around you.

What better place to do just that than by indulging in a luxurious stay along the rugged coastline of Vancouver Island.

The breathtaking Pacific Sands Beach Resort in Tofino is a must this fall season. It’s not as busy as summer and the weather is still mild enough before storm watching season fully sets in.

You Might Also Like:

How to Fall for Fall in Tofino

Stay at Pacific Sands Beach Resort

Live in the lap of luxury and soak up all the natural beauty surrounding you, courtesy of Cox Bay. The iconic beachfront property features everything from oceanside and lighthouse suites to full-on beach houses that you may never want to check out of.

The beach houses will quickly feel like your home away from home as there’s a fireplace to cozy up next to, a soaker tub for two and floor-to-ceiling windows to remind you that you’re just steps away from the ocean.

They’re also equipped with a TV and DVD player. Guests can also rent out a movie or two (with a bag of popcorn) from Guest Services each night of their stay. Or you can just sit on your private patio and watch the waves crashing ashore.

When you do venture outside your suite—there’s a lot of adventures waiting for you.

Head To The Surf Shack

If you go to Tofino and don’t surf—did you even really go to Tofino? Luckily there’s a surf shack right on-site at Pacific Sands. It’s home to the Surf Sister Surf School where you can book lessons with an awesome group of surf sisters.

Or you can rent out the equipment you need and head out to the waves on your own. For the best surf spots, go to the nearby Cox Bay, Chesterman Beach, Mackenzie Beach or Long Beach.

Sample These Must Try Eats

While at Pacific Sands, you have a variety of options—whether you stay at the resort or go into the village. The Surfside Grill is right on the property and offers fresh fish & chips, fish tacos and burgers for a quick fix pre or post surf.

Or you can take a quick drive into the village to dine at Shelter Restaurant, which is a hot spot in the area given its expansive patio and incredible eats. Dig into their crispy brussel sprouts (their claim to fame), albacore tuna tartare, steak & frites, shrimp & mussel fettuccine or salmon surf bowl. Save room for dessert though—they have a decadent chocolate trio, warm apple pie and a dark chocolate truffle (just to name a few).

Other cool spots to check out include: Rhino Coffee House, the original Tacofino food truck, Shed (for casual fare) and The Wolf In The Fog (for a more upscale dinner & drinks).

Shop Local

Wandering around the village is the perfect fall activity when the weather is not fully cooperating. There’s a plethora of cute shops to discover with jewelry, crafts and other goods from local artisans that make great gifts if you’re looking ahead to the upcoming holiday season.

View Wildlife

Make the most of your trip by going on a wildlife viewing tour. There’s plenty of options available in the fall months, including bear watching and whale watching tours. You also may come across some sea lions, harbour seals and bald eagles along the way.

All in all, Tofino is an idyllic getaway during the vibrant autumn season with plenty of things to see and do and it’s just over five hours away from Vancouver.

For more things to see and do in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.