This Secluded BC Resort Nestled Within a Rainforest Looks Like Paradise

One visit to the serene Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort is all it takes to discover why the west coast truly is the best coast.

The getaway offers a secluded retreat in nature, nestled in BC’s incredible Great Bear Rainforest. In fact, it’s so remote that you’ll have to fly in just to get there.

You can fly in by seaplane from Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo or Tofino. But once you arrive to this pristine piece of paradise, it will all be worth it.

Nimmo Bay is home to a small collection of cozy chalets immersed in the wilderness and right by the water. There are intertidal cabins and forest cabins.

The intertidal cabins let you fall asleep to the sound of the water, with the tide right beneath you. The forest cabins can be found right beside the stream amongst the trees.

Nature is right at your doorstep quite literally, and there’s a plethora of activities to take in nearby.

You’ll find lush old-growth forest and a 5,000-foot cascading waterfall mere steps away.

As you may have gathered from its name, they don’t call it the Great Bear Rainforest for nothing.

The temperate rainforest has several bears, including the elusive Spirit Bear. The rare bear has naturally white fur, making it an incredible sight to see.

Nimmo Bay also offers a unique dinning experience. Foraging and preparing a feasts under the sky on an open fire is all apart of the adventure. They encourages a sustainable approach by offering fresh local wild vegetation and seafood that are in-season.

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

Where: 100 Little Nimmo Bay, Mackenzie Sound, Mount Waddington, BC

