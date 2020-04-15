Your Hogwarts Letter Has Arrived: You Can Now Attend The School Online

It may be later than you expected, but your Hogwarts letter has just arrived, thanks to Hogwarts Is Here (HiH).

Harry Potter fans have created a virtual Hogwarts school, where you can actually take lessons in witchcraft and wizardry.

The site is entirely fan-created and is not affiliated with J.K. Rowling or Warner Bros, but still contains all the magic from the wizardry world you love.

Once you’re on the site, you can create a character and enrol in online classes. That includes Potions, Defence Against the Dark Arts and Herbology, among others.

Each class comes with a course outline, lesson plans and even assignments. You can also head to the library and read Hogwarts’ textbooks, as well as fan fiction.

Plus, you can earn house points and chat with fans in the virtual common room.

So, will you be heading to the school for witchcraft and wizardry during the pandemic?

