This Historical Burnaby Restaurant Was Once A Funeral Chapel

You may have been to this popular restaurant in Burnaby (or even just driven by it) without realizing that it has quite the history. And an eerie one at that.

The building on Kingsway is renowned for serving casual Japanese food and relaxing setting. However, few people know that it once served as a funeral chapel.

A look back at Burnaby’s historical home

Oyama Sushi is an eatery tucked away in suburbia in what looks like a historical home — and that’s exactly what it is.

Built In 1911-1912 by Andrew and Margaret Johnson, it was affectionately named Glenedward, and served as a private residence for their family.

During its time of construction, Glenedward cost a staggering cost of over $35,000. This is equivalent to nearly $900,000 in today’s currency. At the time, the residence was considered one of the most magnificent homes in the city.

Glenedward stands as a treasured example of an upper middle-class family home from the pre-First World War era.

It showcases the exquisite British Arts and Crafts architectural style. The home boasts a high level of luxury in its construction materials.

Imported terra cotta roof tiles, oak and walnut interior millwork, and stunning stained glass crafted by the Royal City Glass Company all contribute to the house’s rare opulence and architectural significance.

Change to a Funeral Home

After the owner’s passing in the 1940s, the property transformed into the Royal Oak Chapel, a funeral home.

It was at this point that the new owners decided to relocate the building to the corner spot. During this move, the building lost it’s original name, Glenedward, and instead adopted the numbered address 5152 Kingsway.

The building stayed that way until the late 1980s when it was sold once again. Oddly enough, this time it became a restaurant and has stayed that way since.

For those interested in visiting, the restaurant welcomes the public, offering an opportunity for visitors to relish its rich history.

Recognizing the significance of the building, the City of Burnaby awarded the property with a heritage designation in 1981.

Online forums have sparked discussions about possible paranormal experiences within the building. Potentially from it’s former life as a funeral home. It’s worth noting though that such spooky events have not been extensively documented or widely confirmed.