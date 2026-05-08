The federal government confirmed on Thursday that three Canadians with links to the hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship are now isolating at home. Four Canadians remain on board as consular officials make their way to the Canary Islands to meet with them.

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What is Hantavirus?

According to the World Heath Organization (WHO), a group of passengers on board the MV Hondius cruise ship were reported to have severe respiratory illness on May 2, 2026. Seven cases have since been identified as hantavirus. Three deaths have occurred, with one patient being critically ill and three others reporting mild symptoms.

Hantavirus is a rodent-borne illness that can be contracted through contact with rodent urine, saliva or droppings. The WHO describes human hantavirus infection as a “rare but severe disease that can be deadly.”

“Although uncommon, limited human to human transmission has been reported in previous outbreaks of Andes virus (a specific species of hantavirus).”

Isolating Canadians

Two of the now-isolating Canadians were passengers. They disembarked on St. Helena about two weeks ago, and returned on the same flight as a third Canadian who was not a passenger.

Although the third Canadian was not on the ship, Quebec’s health minister said they are isolating because they may have come in contact during an international trip with someone else who was infected with hantavirus. Notably, they “were not in close proximity, and the risk of transmission is therefore extremely low,” said the minister.

All three Canadians are asymptomatic and are self-isolating, according to a statement posted online by the minister. The Canadians are isolating in both Ontario and Quebec.

On whether or not there may be more reported cases, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a chance due to the Andes virus’ incubation period.